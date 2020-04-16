West Virginia organizations form partnership to poll business across the state on economic impact of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Multiple West Virginia organizations are joining forces to poll business across the state on the economic impact of COVID-19, and will use that data to properly position the state for future stimulus funds.

According to a release from the West Virginia Development Office, on Wednesday, the West Virginia Development Office, West Virginia Association of Regional Councils (WVARC), New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce announced a partnership to measure the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses in the state.

The release stated that the goal of this partnership is to compile data that will help maximize the stimulus funds for West Virginia and direct resources to the areas that are the most in need. The poll will also help the public locate restaurants, pharmacies and other businesses that are still providing services during the closures, according to the release.

The release stated that the organizations will survey business on the impact of closures and reductions throughout the state, as well as businesses that have remained open during the pandemic. Officials said that the information that is gathered will clarify the recovery needs of each region in the state.

“Our job at the West Virginia Development Office is to provide our communities the best opportunity to be successful,” said Executive Director Mike Graney. “This information will allow the State to be in position to attract and receive much needed stimulus funding to better our communities.”

The release stated that as a part of this partnership effort, WVARC will work with the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and local Chambers to use a combination of polling efforts and Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping to quantify the impact COVID-19 has had on the various regions of the state. This data will then be analyzed by the Regional Councils to develop an accurate picture of the economic impact. The results will be released to the public and used to maximize relief efforts in the state.

“Obviously, the impact that COVID-19 has had on West Virginia to date is enormous,” said Shane Whitehair, president of WVARC. “However, we don’t really have detailed data regarding the jobs lost, and corresponding business closings, beyond the sheer number of unemployment claims filed in recent days. We think that the best way we can help West Virginians in this time of need is to utilize our resources in a manner that positions the state well for future economic recovery.”

“West Virginia citizens and businesses alike are hurting right now,” said Steve Roberts, president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “As the U.S. Congress considers further stimulus and relief efforts, we felt one of the best things we could do to help all West Virginians alike is to put the state in the best position possible to receive such recovery funds.”

To take the Business Impact survey and the survey for businesses with amended hours and procedures, click here.