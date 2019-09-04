West Virginia physician sentenced for illegal opioid distribution to patients

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Dr. Felix Brizuela Jr., of Harrison City, Pennsylvania was sentenced to four years in a federal prison Tuesday for illegally distributing opioids, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Following a six day trial in January 2019, the jury found Brizuela, 58, guilty of 15 counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances Outside the Bounds of Professional Medical Practice. The jury ultimately acquitted Brizuela of anti-kickback counts and six other distribution counts in the indictment, according to the release.

The controlled substances illegally distributed by Brizuela included Oxycodone, Fentanyl and Oxymorphone. The drugs were said to have been distributed without legitimate medical purpose and outside the scope of professional practice in Monongalia County between 2013 and 2015, according to the release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Office of Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, WV Offices of the Insurance Commissioner Fraud Division, WV Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Office of Ohio Attorney General Health Care Fraud, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, the Hancock-Brook-Weirton Drug Task Force, the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force, West Virginia State Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Weirton Police Department investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided over this case.