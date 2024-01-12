CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) has been assisting in jails in prison within the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) since August of 2022. But now, the state is working to reduce the number of soldiers and airmen working in correctional facilities.

Gov. Jim Justice (R) made the announcement during the State of the State Address on Wednesday, and the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security provided additional details in a release on Friday. The release said that after diligent recruiting by the DCR—which has yielded 270 new members since October 20233—Justice has called for the reduction of temporary WVNG staffing at jails and prisons.

Originally, 50 WVNG members were placed in DCR facilities following Justice declaring a State of Emergency for staff shortages.

According to the release, there are already 10 facilities that will be downsizing the WVNG presence, although the release did not specify how many positions would remain after the reduction. The release said the state hopes to complete the reduction plan by the end of summer 2024.

Some WVNG members who have worked in the facilities have chosen to stay in the DCR to begin careers; so far, eight members have already been hired to stay long-term.

In the past year, the state has approved pay increases for corrections officers and other staff as well as raised the entry age maximum for correctional officers in West Virginia.