Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As Halloween nears, incidents like Wednesday’s seizure of 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills packaged in candy boxes may have some parents more concerned about safety this year than normal.

Friday, the West Virginia Poison Center shared its tips for parents who want to keep their little ghouls and goblins safe this trick-or-treat season.

Its tips for candy safety include:

Store Halloween candy away from all medicines so that pills won’t be mistaken for candy.

Keep all edibles up, away, and out of sight of children, pets, and unknowing guests so they aren’t accidentally eaten.

Throw away all candy with wrappers that are faded, torn, unwrapped or partially wrapped.

Only eat homemade treats from people you know.

Keep treats—especially chocolate and sugar-free gum—away from pets.

The West Virginia Poison Center also noted some poisoning risks that could come with costumes, namely face paint and glow sticks. The poison center said that the only paint that should be used on children’s faces are paints marked both non-toxic and for use on the face, and that glow sticks must be kept out of children’s mouths because the contents inside them should not be ingested.

The poison center has medical experts available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week every day of the year at 1-800-222-1222. More information is available on its website.