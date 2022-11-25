SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — Two officers with the Summersville Police Department found an owl along US-19 while on duty on Thanksgiving.

According to the Summersville PD, Officers Hinkle and Groves were on US-19 when they saw the owl.

The officers say it didn’t appear to be injured but was “acting odd.”

Summersville PD Officer Hinkle with the owl (Photo Courtesy: Summersville Police Department)

Summersville PD Officer Groves with the owl (Photo Courtesy: Summersville Police Department)

The appropriate authorities were contacted to get the owl checked out, and as of Friday afternoon, Officer Groves told WOWK 13 News that their new owl friend has “made a full recovery and is back in the wild.”