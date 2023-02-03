WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) – $1,229,158 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will go towards helping those experiencing homelessness find resources and connect with vital services in West Virginia.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito made the announcement Friday, saying that the funds, which will go to West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness and Apple Tree Garden Apartments in Ranson, will be used to help provide West Virginians with housing.

“Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and we must work together to combat this devastating issue. I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $1.2 million to help ensure quality housing and economic security for all West Virginians, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding,” said Senator Manchin.

“Far too many individuals in West Virginia are experiencing homelessness and lack access to affordable housing,” Senator Capito said. “Resources like these HUD grants are welcome news, as they will help those struggling the most to meet their needs and get back on track to success by offering support with education, employment, and health care services.”

The funds will be allocated to:

The HUD Continuum of Care Supplemental to Address Unsheltered and Rural Homelessness Program provides funding “to help communities humanely and effectively address homelessness by connecting vulnerable individuals and families to housing, healthcare and additional supportive services,” the release said.

$1,139,320 – West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness

The HUD Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program provides funding “to enable HUD-assisted families to increase their earned income and reduce their dependency on welfare assistance and rental subsidies.”