WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — $12,914,643 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be going towards two Head Start programs in an effort to support West Virginia families.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state,” Senator Joe Manchin said in a release from his office. “Head Start provides children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing more than $12.9 million to support the critical efforts of the Southwestern Community Action Council and Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia.”

$7,815,807 is going to Southwestern Community Action Council and $5,098,836 will go to Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia.