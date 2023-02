WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — A total of $17,633,800 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will go to various housing authorities across West Virginia to improve housing in the state, according to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin.

“Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and we must work together to combat this devastating issue. I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $17.6 million to help ensure quality housing for all West Virginians and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for our communities,” said Senator Manchin.

The funds will be used to “support upgrading and modernizing public housing projects and assisting families transitioning from renting to homeownership,” the release said.

“I am happy to see HUD investing millions of dollars to assist West Virginians in all corners of the state with housing needs, and I am confident that this funding will help enhance economic opportunity and improve the lives of so many,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito said.

Award allocations can be seen below:

From the HUD Public Housing Capital Fund Formula Grant Program:

$ 3,203,383 – Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority

– Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority $2,080,718 – Housing Authority of the City of Huntington

– Housing Authority of the City of Huntington $1,548,515 – Housing Authority of the City of Wheeling

– Housing Authority of the City of Wheeling $917,453 – Clarksburg/Harrison Housing Authority

– Clarksburg/Harrison Housing Authority $834,218 – Housing Authority of the City of Martinsburg

– Housing Authority of the City of Martinsburg $730,277 – Housing Authority of the City of Williamson

– Housing Authority of the City of Williamson $677,898 – Housing Authority of the City of Beckley

– Housing Authority of the City of Beckley $655,307 – Housing Authority of the City of Moundsville

– Housing Authority of the City of Moundsville $587,038 – Housing Authority of the City of Grafton

– Housing Authority of the City of Grafton $484,533 – Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield

– Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield $473,645 – Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg

$472,182 – Housing Authority of the County of Jackson

– Housing Authority of the County of Jackson $465,911 – Housing Authority of Benwood and McMechen

– Housing Authority of Benwood and McMechen $424,165 – Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority

– Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority $419,561 – Housing Authority of the City of Mount Hope

– Housing Authority of the City of Mount Hope $410,445 – Housing Authority of the City of Pt. Pleasant

– Housing Authority of the City of Pt. Pleasant $327,518 – Housing Authority of the City of Spencer

– Housing Authority of the City of Spencer $320,434 – Housing Authority of the City of South Charleston

– Housing Authority of the City of South Charleston $297,897 – Housing Authority of the City of Dunbar

– Housing Authority of the City of Dunbar $275,860 – Housing Authority of the City of Weirton

– Housing Authority of the City of Weirton $254,458 – Housing Authority of the City of Piedmont

– Housing Authority of the City of Piedmont $244,592 – Housing Authority of the City of Keyser

– Housing Authority of the City of Keyser $238,128 – Housing Authority of the City of St. Albans

– Housing Authority of the City of St. Albans $233,710 – Housing Authority of the City of Buckhannon

– Housing Authority of the City of Buckhannon $232,844 – Housing Authority of Boone County

– Housing Authority of Boone County $206,771 – Housing Authority of the City of Elkins

– Housing Authority of the City of Elkins $190,858 – Housing Authority of the City of Romney

– Housing Authority of the City of Romney $154,426 – Housing Authority of Raleigh County

– Housing Authority of Raleigh County $138,668 – Housing Authority of Mingo County

– Housing Authority of Mingo County $132,187 – Housing Authority of the City of Weston

From the HUD Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Funding Assignment for Homeownership Fees Program: