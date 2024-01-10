CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On the eve of the legislative session in West Virginia, it is clear that lawmakers are going to have a serious discussion about bringing back the death penalty. There are now two distinct bills that would do just that.

There have been attempts over the years to bring the death penalty back to West Virginia, but all have failed. This year could be different.

Just over three years ago, Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson was shot over a disputed parking complaint. She died a few days later. Then, in June 2023, West Virginia State Police troopers were ambushed at a scene in Mingo County, and Sergeant Cory Maynard was fatally shot.

Former U.S. Attorney, and now State Senator Mike Stuart (R, 7) said it’s time to better protect all of our first responders.

“Whether you drive an ambulance, whether you’re a firefighter department worker, that there’s been an arson fire to a building. Whether you’re a state trooper or a patrolman. We need to make very clear in West Virginia that if you ambush law enforcement or first responders in the line of duty, the death penalty is on the table,” Stuart said.

Now, State Senate President Craig Blair (R) will also be introducing a death penalty bill. Under his plan, anyone who sells fentanyl in West Virginia, that results in the death of another person, could also face the death penalty.

Once introduced, both bills will be referred to a committee before there is a floor vote.

West Virginia once had criminal executions, but the death penalty was abolished in 1965.