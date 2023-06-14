CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — June municipal elections are underway in north central West Virginia.

Last week, Clarksburg held its elections. This week, Elkins held its. Click here for Elkins’ results.

Other elections held Tuesday, June 13 include West Union:

West Union

*Unofficial results

Mayor

Kortni Samdridge42
Ralph E. Washington12

Council

James Musgrave32
Isaac Scott Richards42
E. John Barker10
Theresa A. Knight41
Donald R. Dotson Jr.45
James Brannam30

Fairview

*Unofficial results

Mayor

Eric Savors52

Recorder

Heather Tuttle52

Town Council

Theresa Ann Cox40
Kenny Summers42
Larry Payton34
David Tuttle40
Christina Marie Trump (Pride)34