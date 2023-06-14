CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — June municipal elections are underway in north central West Virginia.
Last week, Clarksburg held its elections. This week, Elkins held its. Click here for Elkins’ results.
Other elections held Tuesday, June 13 include West Union:
West Union
*Unofficial results
Mayor
|Kortni Samdridge
|42
|Ralph E. Washington
|12
Council
|James Musgrave
|32
|Isaac Scott Richards
|42
|E. John Barker
|10
|Theresa A. Knight
|41
|Donald R. Dotson Jr.
|45
|James Brannam
|30
Fairview
*Unofficial results
Mayor
|Eric Savors
|52
Recorder
|Heather Tuttle
|52
Town Council
|Theresa Ann Cox
|40
|Kenny Summers
|42
|Larry Payton
|34
|David Tuttle
|40
|Christina Marie Trump (Pride)
|34