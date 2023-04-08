CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — $3,769,158 from the Department of Transportation (DOT)’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) program will go to the improvement of natural gas pipelines in West Virginia, Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced Thursday.

According to a release from the office of Senator Capito, the upgrade will help distribute natural gas to power homes and businesses within the state.

“The funding announced today will continue to strengthen our energy infrastructure, and help prevent any future issues that could disrupt energy distribution across our state,” Senator Capito said.

According to the Energy Information Administration, “West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest producer of marketed natural gas.”