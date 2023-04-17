CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston has dropped its lawsuit against the state over its law restricting abortion access.

The law was passed in September 2022, months after the United States Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The law requires that abortions be performed in hospitals, and restricts the operation to medical emergencies, cases where the fetus is non-viable or has anomalies, and rape and incest cases that have been reported to the police before 8 weeks for adults or 14 weeks for minors.

The office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey shared a copy of the health center’s notice of voluntary dismissal on Monday.

The notice states that the reason the lawsuit is being dropped is because the plaintiff, an unnamed doctor at the clinic, “has now determined that he will not be able to resume providing abortion care in West Virginia at this time” and the other doctor who performed abortions at the clinic “is now no longer available for that role” so the “Plaintiffs have determined that it is in their best interests and the interests of judicial economy to voluntarily dismiss this case without prejudice at this time.”

When it was filed, the lawsuit was seeking a preliminary injunction so that the doctors could resume providing abortions.

West Virginia is still being sued over the abortion law by a drug company that manufactures mifepristone, which is used during medication-induced abortions.