CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A federal judge has partially dismissed a lawsuit against the State of West Virginia filed by abortion pill manufacturer GenBioPro back in January over its abortion law.

The law was passed in September 2022 after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade. It prohibits abortions at all stages unless in medical emergencies, cases where the fetus is non-viable, has abnormalities, or is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement and that is fewer than eight weeks old for women and 14 weeks old for girls.

It also limits the prescription of abortion pills through telehealth appointments.

GenBioPro’s lawsuit took issue with the law, claiming that because the abortion pill is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use by women who are up to 10 weeks pregnant, it is a violation of the Supremacy Clause and the Commerce Clause of the US Constitution for West Virginia to limit the circumstances that women can access the drug.

The Southern District of West Virginia Huntington Division dismissed most of GenBioPro’s lawsuit Thursday but is allowing the challenge to the telehealth provision to proceed.

The motion to dismiss said, in part:

GenBioPro’s (“GBP”) claims turn on the peculiar argument that Congress gave a federal agency the power to mandate nationwide abortion access vis-à-vis an administrative review process focused on patient safety and effectiveness as well as an obscure and rarely used provision in the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act (“FDCA”). To be clear, nothing in the text of the FDCA suggests that Congress authorized FDA to exercise such extraordinary power to displace states in addressing matters of health care practice and prescriptive authority, let alone over the social and political issue that is abortion.

