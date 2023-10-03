MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple political groups within West Virginia have called the lawsuit filed by longshot Republican presidential candidate John Anthony Castro trying to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot “ridiculous” and a “political stunt.”

Now, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) is having his office intervene in the lawsuits on behalf of West Virginia.

“Of course, Donald Trump is going to end up being on the ballot. It’s absolutely outrageous for these people to try and prevent that from happening,” Morrisey told 12 News in an interview. “We’re intervening against the action to make sure that people that rightfully qualify for the ballots get on.”

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hosts a mini town hall meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 (WBOY Image)

On Tuesday in Morgantown, Morrisey said it is important for West Virginia residents to have the freedom to vote for any candidate they want.

“The state of West Virginia and her people have an absolute interest in ensuring that the right candidates are on the ballot,” Morrisey said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to take up the case to disqualify Trump from running after Castro lost in a lower court.

Castro said on X, formerly Twitter, that he is “still pursuing decisions in the liberal appellate courts and there’s a full-blown trial scheduled for October 20 in New Hampshire and a bench trial in Arizona on October 31.”

The lawsuit alleges that Trump should not be able to run due to a section in the 14th Amendment that has language referring to a subject having involvement in an insurrection. The clause was added to prevent former Confederate officials from becoming members of Congress after the Civil War, but it also allowed Congress to lift the ban, which it did in 1872. The provision has almost never been used since then.

“I think it’s a really frivolous action in an attempt to kick him off, but I feel good about our chances as we intervene,” Morrisey said.

Click here to read Morrisey’s motion to intervene.