CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Cities like Morgantown and Beckley have had recent issues with panhandling, prompting Monongalia County to pass its “Ordinance Regulating Pedestrian and Vehicle Safety” back in October, but now a state bill addressing the issue has been proposed.

Monongalia County’s law doesn’t address panhandling directly but does prohibit people from standing in highway medians and keep drivers from interacting with pedestrians in roadways; changes were made to the county’s original ordinance after the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU), called it “unconstitutional,” saying it would affect people’s “right to panhandle.”

Senate Bill 434, introduced by State Sen. Jack David Woodrum (R – Summers, 10) on Friday, Jan. 12, would make it a crime against the peace to “panhandle in an aggressive manner in any public place.”

Under the proposed legislation, panhandling would be considered aggressive if the panhandler intentionally and non-consensually touches the person being solicited, intentionally obstructs the path of the person being solicited, uses actual or implied threats, or menacing actions while soliciting, or engages “in any conduct with the intention of intimidating another person into giving away money or goods.”

The penalties in the current version of the bill include a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $100.

The bill would also allow law enforcement officers to interview people engaged in street begging or panhandling for the purpose of learning whether or not they are the victims of human trafficking or forced labor.