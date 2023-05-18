CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bill that would schedule illicit xylazine, which is also known as “tranq” or the “zombie drug” is gaining support from a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general.

The Combating Illicit Xylazine Act was introduced back in March, and senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito both cosponsored the bill.

Xylazine is U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved as a sedative and pain reliever for animals but can be deadly in humans, and unlike opioids, drugs like Narcan do not reverse the effects of an overdose on xylazine.

But the drug is commonly mixed with fentanyl, with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration DEA) putting out a Public Safety Alert earlier this year saying “approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine.”

The Combating Illicit Xylazine Act was read twice on March 28 and then referred to the Committee on the Judiciary, but as of May 18, it hasn’t moved.

Now, a group of attorneys general from the Democrat and Republican parties are urging the House of Representatives and Senate to pass the bill.

According to a letter sent to House and Senate leaders by the National Association of Attorneys General, the DEA reported significant increases in xylazine-positive deaths between 2020 and 2021, with the greatest percentage increase happening in the south: 1,127% with 116 deaths in 2020 and 1,423 in 2021.

Scheduling the drug would allow the DEA to track its manufacturing, prevent diversion, and mandate analysis and reporting on the illicit use of xylazine.

The attorneys general from West Virginia, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin all signed the letter.

Click here to read it.