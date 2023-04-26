CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Anitra Hamilton has been selected to serve the 81st House District after the resignation of Danielle Walker.

Hamilton was selected by Governor Jim Justice from a list of three candidates created by the Monongalia County Democratic Executive Committee. She has previously served as “President of the Morgantown branch of the NAACP, as a Minister at Agape Life Ministries in Fairmont, as a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and as Vice Chair of the West Virginia University Council for Gender Equity,” according to a release from the West Virginia Democratic Party.

Minority Leader Doug Skaff said, “On behalf of the House Democratic Caucus I’d like to extend a warm welcome to our newest member. We’re all looking forward to working with and getting to know Delegate Hamilton.”

