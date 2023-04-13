CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An appeals court will hear a case centered around the coverage of hormone therapy and surgery for transgender people by West Virginia’s Medicaid program, and the healthcare programs offered to state employees.

On Wednesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a rehearing of a case alleging that the state’s health insurance plans discriminate against transgender West Virginians, Fain v. Crouch.

The case stems from a class action complaint filed in November 2020 in the Southern District of West Virginia. The complaint alleges that the state’s medical plans will cover the same hormones and surgeries for reasons other than gender dysphoria, but not for the treatment of gender dysphoria.

The American Psychiatric Association defines gender dysphoria as the psychological distress caused when someone’s biological sex and gender identity do not align.

It alleges that is a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Section 1557 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, as well as the comparability and availability requirements of the federal Medicaid Act.

A date for the rehearing has not yet been set.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals covers West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and North and South Carolina. It’s currently comprised of 7 judges appointed by Republican presidents and 7 judges appointed by Democrat presidents, as well as four senior judges who participate in the work of the court, all of whom were appointed by former presidents Barack Obama or Bill Clinton.