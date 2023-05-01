CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — New Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) rules went into effect Monday, and many politicians have raised concerns over the fact that the changes will increase mortgage fees for those with higher credit scores.

A coalition of State Treasurers and Financial Officers, including West Virginia’s, Monday raised concerns that Biden Administration changes “will be a disaster,” and “have the net effect of making it significantly more expensive for people with good credit to buy houses.”

The changes were announced in January and impact Fannie Mae’s and Freddie Mac’s single-family pricing framework for loan-level pricing adjustments (LLPA), a risk-based fee assessed to mortgage borrowers using a conventional mortgage.

Those LLPAs are based on credit score, loan purpose, occupancy, and number of units in a home, according to The Mortgage Reports.

West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore was one of 27 State Financial Officers to sign a letter stating their concerns over how the changes will impact the economy.

“Incredibly, those who make down payments of 20 percent or more on their homes will pay the highest fees – one of the most backward incentives imaginable,” the letter states.

It goes on to say, “And how will these new junk fees be used? To subsidize higher-risk borrowers by handing out better mortgage rates to people with lower credit ratings who have saved less for a down payment.”

In a press release, Moore expressed that the change could worsen the country’s banking system.

“We have already seen several high-profile bank failures this year due to banks improperly managing risks, and this new policy will only inject more risk into the system,” Treasurer Moore said. “We need to fight back to stop this administration from using our banking system to implement their radical social agenda.”

His comments came not long after First Republic Bank was seized by federal regulators, making it the third midsize bank to fail in two months and the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history, behind only Washington Mutual, which collapsed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) also signed a letter along with other Republican senators opposing the change.

“Your proposal incorrectly assumes that creditworthiness is solely attained by only the affluent, blatantly disregarding the countless lower-income Americans who have demonstrated exceptional financial responsibility. By conflating credit scores with wealth, you not only engage in a gross oversimplification of a complex issue but also perpetuate a false narrative that unfairly maligns hardworking citizens in the lower-income bracket,” that letter said, in part.

Also Wednesday, The Associated Press reported that the Federal Reserve is on track to raise its benchmark interest rate for the 10th time and that another quarter-point rate increase on Wednesday would leave the Fed’s key rate at 5.1% — a 16-year high and a full 5 percentage points higher than in March 2022.