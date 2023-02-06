Federal officials are warning that a Russian-backed group of hackers is actively targeting US healthcare systems. (Getty)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new bill is aiming to give workers in West Virginia who don’t normally qualify for assistance a way to get affordable health care.

West Virginians for Affordable Health Care announced its support for the bill Monday, saying in a press release that the bill would address the problems caused by high premiums and deductibles in our current system.

It’s called House Bill 3274, or the Affordable Medicaid Buy-In bill. It would establish a health care plan for West Virginians who are ineligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Its benefits would include:

Ambulatory patient services

Emergency services

Hospitalization

Maternity and newborn care

Mental health and substance use disorder services, including behavioral health treatment

Prescription drugs

Rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices

Laboratory services

Preventive and wellness services, including reproductive health and chronic disease management

Pediatric services, including oral and vision care

The bill calls for the program to be established by Jan. 1, 2024. It was introduced by Delegates Evan Worrell (R, Cabell) and co-sponsored by Mickey Petitto (R, Harrison), Kathie Hess Crouse (R, Putnam), Steve Westfall (R, Jackson), Mark Dean (R, Mingo), Mike Hornby (R, Berkeley), Erikka Storch (R, Ohio), Mike Honaker (R, Greenbrier), Michael Hite (R, Berkeley) and Todd Longanacre (R, Greenbrier).

It’s currently in the House Health and Human Resources Committee.

Click here to read the full bill.