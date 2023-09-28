CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Congress members have introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that seeks to prevent state and local governments from suspending concealed or open firearm carry permits after a controversial move by New Mexico’s Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D).

On Sept. 8, Lujan Grisham issued an emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County for at least 30 days, declaring a preceding uptick in violence an emergency.

The move is being challenged in court and Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen vowed he would not enforce Lujan Grisham’s order, saying it was unconstitutional, would do nothing to curb gun violence and there was no way he could enforce it.

A federal judge later temporarily blocked Lujan Grisham’s order until another hearing is held in early October, and Lujan Grisham narrowed the order to focus only on public parks that are for children and their families, including playgrounds.

On Thursday, Reps. Alex Mooney (R, WV-2), Carol Miller (R, WV-1) and eight others, introduced a bill called the No Gun Rights Infringement Sham Act, or No GRISHAM Act, which would withhold federal financial assistance from states that suspend concealed or open firearm carry permits.

“This order is a direct attack on the Second Amendment Right to Keep and Bear Arms. The Governor is in direct violation of her oath of office to uphold the U.S. Constitution,” Rep. Mooney said in a press release. “No state government that so deliberately disregards your constitutional rights should receive a single federal dollar.”

12 News’ Albequrque sister station, KQRE, spoke with a legal expert about Lujan Grisham’s revised order, who explained “it’s doomed.”