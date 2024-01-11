CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two bills introduced on the first day of West Virginia’s 2024 Regular Legislative Session would make certain voter registration and election practices illegal in the Mountain State.

House Bill 4017, if passed in its current state, would make it a misdemeanor for anyone to “intentionally coerce” or offer payment to another individual in exchange for a voter registration application. It would similarly make it illegal for anyone to offer payment for any name or material entry on any registration form to be inserted wrongfully, destroy a duly made entry, or remove any such registration form.

It would also create a penalty of 1-10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for anyone who knowingly casts a vote in person on Election Day after having voted by absentee ballot.

HB 4017 was introduced by Del. Josh Holstein (R – Boone, 032) and was sent to the House Judiciary Committee.

The second bill, House Bill 4016, was also introduced by Del. Holstein. In its current state, it would make it unlawful for any person, including election officials, to mail or deliver in person an absentee ballot application to any voter unless that voter specifically requested it. It would also require absentee ballot applications to be available at county clerk offices and on the Secretary of State’s official website. That bill is also in the House Judiciary Committee.

West Virginia Delegates have until Tuesday, Feb. 13 to introduce bills for the 2024 Regular Legislative Session.