WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A self-described “Blue Dog Democrat” has entered the race for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat, currently occupied by Alex Mooney.

Steven Wendelin, according to his campaign announcement press release, is a retired U.S. Navy Commander who served for 39 years, including in combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The release says that the events of Jan. 6 changed his retirement plans.

“I’m not a politician, but our political system has been hijacked and someone has to do something,” Wendelin said in the release.

Wendelin’s campaign website says that he was born in San Mateo, California, which is about 20 miles south of San Francisco, though his Navy career eventually culminated with him teaching Military Ethics and Naval History at the United States Naval Academy.

Wendelin told 12 News that he purchased a Hardy County property not long after deciding to retire to West Virginia in 2017. He said he initially made the decision because of West Virginia’s tax laws surrounding military retirements and ended up falling in love with the natural beauty of the state and the amazing people.

He also told 12 News that he began receiving mailers at the Hardy County address from his Congressman, and felt the current Representative did not represent him. Wendelin said he took his statutory retirement from the Navy in September of this year, and that now, he has the time to run for office.

Wendelin said that if elected, it would be his priority to balance the budget each year, eliminate waste and ensure that “everyone pays their fair share.” He also described himself as a fiscal conservative.

“This can only be done by completely overhauling our tax system,” his issues page says. “We must make it the law of the land that we can’t spend more than we take in unless we are in a declared war or are facing a national crisis that threatens our continued existence.”

His issues page said he’s also concerned about money in politics and Americans’ digital privacy and believes that “the Patriot Act needs to be revisited.”

West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District includes the Eastern and Northern panhandles, as well as Tucker, Randolph, Preston, Barbour, Upshur, Monongalia, Taylor, Marion, Harrison, Lewis, Doddridge, Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie and Wood counties.

Rep. Alex Mooney is running for the Senate seat currently occupied by Democrat Joe Manchin, who is not seeking re-election.