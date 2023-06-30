CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia ended the fiscal year with a $1.85 billion budget surplus, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday in a cell phone video filmed in his car.

In a press release, the governor said that the figure “shattered” the all-time record for the biggest single-year revenue surplus in state history for the second straight year in a row.

“This is an unbelievable accomplishment, and is undeniable proof that the days of West Virginia being known as poor, backward, and behind-the-times are over once and for all,” Gov. Justice said in the release.

On the Facebook page used for his Senate campaign, the governor said, “I led the effort for the largest tax cut in state history, we grew our economy, and created thousands of jobs.”

The growth came from increases in corporate and personal income taxes, consumer sales tax and severance tax collections, according to the release.

But the West Virginia Democratic Party has a different take.

“West Virginia is riding a rising tide,” West Virginia Democratic Party Chair Mike Pushkin said in a press release, “but it’s a rising tide of Joe Biden’s making not Jim Justice. The fact is state revenue surpluses around the country, not just in West Virginia, are at an all time high thanks to the policies of the Biden administration.”

West Virginia Democratic Party vice-chair Teresa Toriseva also weighed in.

“[Justice] ignores the fact that unemployment under Joe Biden stands near a historic low at 3.7 percent, that inflation has fallen by 4 percent since last year, and that consumer confidence this month reached the highest level since January of 2022,” Toriseva said.

While inflation figures are trending downward, it’s worth noting that last year, inflation in the United States reached a 40-year record high.

The latest inflation figures, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, were 4.0% for May 2022 to May 2023. A healthy inflation rate, according to the Federal Reserve, is between 1.5% and 2.0%.

Pushkin also pointed to the work of Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin.

“Thanks to Senator Manchin, West Virginia is receiving a record amount of federal dollars to grow our economy and create jobs,” Pushkin said in the release. “Just last week he announced $1.2 billion in federal funding to grow our state’s broadband infrastructure.”

The governor said in the release that he would “work with the Legislature to take what’s left unappropriated and continue to make wise investments in what we know will bring us more goodness, like infrastructure, federal matches, and tourism.”

Once collections are certified, the governor’s office said the full details about FY 2023 revenue collections will be posted online next week.