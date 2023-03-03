BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A resident of Bridgeport, West Virginia announced that he is running for state congress in 2024.

Joseph Earley announced on Thursday that he will run for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District in 2024, a seat that is currently held by Republican Alex Mooney who is running for Senate in 2024.

In the release, he said, “I cannot stand idly by watching our founding principles and our American Way of Life be destroyed by career politicians, entrenched political families, -woke- corporations, and special interest groups. I intend to meet this leftist effort head-on and affect change through principled leadership and effective representation.”

According to his website, Earley is originally from the Kanawha County area of West Virginia, is a graduate of Marshall University and considers himself a “son of West Virginia.” He moved to north central West Virginia in 2009 after a 20-year career in the U.S. Army and another few years as a contractor for the Department of Defense.

He is Chairman of the Harrison County Veterans Council and an organizational member of the Marion County Veterans Council, according to his campaign website.

Earley’s campaign says that he is:

“not a career politician”

“not part of an entrenched, legacy political family”

“a native West Virginian”

“concerned…that our constitutional republic is in jeopardy”

In the release, Earley never specifies which political party under which he is running, but BallotPedia says that he is Republican and has never held public office before.

Several other Republicans have announced that they are also running for the 2nd Congressional District seat in West Virginia, including current West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore and Elkins native Alexander Gaaserud.