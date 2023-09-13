CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A familiar face, and voice, is returning to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice appointed Jeff Campbell to an open seat in the House. Campbell is a longtime school teacher and broadcaster and has been the statistician on West Virginia Mountaineer Football broadcasts for many years.

Campbell previously served in the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce from 2017 to 2020 as a Democrat. He has since switched parties and will replace Greenbrier County Republican Delegate Mike Honaker. Honaker resigned in late August 2023 to serve as inspector general for the state’s Department of Homeland Security.

The governor’s office said that Campbell will serve the remainder of Honaker’s unexpired term.