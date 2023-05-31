CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The president of the nonprofit at the center of a controversial Supreme Court decision from 2010 has made an endorsement in the West Virginia gubernatorial race.

The endorsement came from Citizens United President David Bossie and the Citizens United Political Victory Fund. Citizens United is the organization that was involved in the landmark Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (FEC) decision on Jan. 21, 2010.

Nelli Johnson, an attorney, participates in a rally outside the federal courthouse Friday, Jan. 20, 2012, in Cleveland. In over 100 cities, people protested at courthouses nationwide. The events mark the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Citizens United v Federal Election Commission, that opened the floodgates to unlimited corporate money in elections. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

That decision overruled two previous decisions that allowed prohibitions on independent expenditures by corporations and held that corporations could be banned from making electioneering communications, according to the FEC.

Critics of the decision pointed to concerns over money in politics and the granting of “personhood” to corporations. Some groups like End Citizens United continue to endorse candidates that want to roll back the decision to this day.

But supporters of the decision say it’s a First Amendment issue, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which said that it would firmly oppose any constitutional amendment that would limit the free speech clause of the First Amendment, and that “the mixture of money and politics long predates Citizens United and would not disappear even if Citizens United were overruled.”

FILE – In this March 20, 2009 file photo David Bossie, leader of Citizens United and producer of “Hillary: The Movie”, is seen in his office in Washington. Hillary: The Movie” is returning to the Supreme Court for a limited engagement and with the chance to overhaul laws governing federal campaigns ranging from the White House to the halls of Congress. The justices were hearing arguments in the case Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009, for the second time. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Outside of the Supreme Court decision, Citizens United financially supports political candidates and produces documentaries from a conservative political perspective, including “Rocky Mountain Heist” (2015), “The Hope and the Change” (2012), “Occupy Unmasked” (2012), “The Gift of Life (2011)” and 16 more.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Bossie endorsed Attorney General Patrick Morrissey in the race for West Virginia governor: