MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown held its 2023 General Municipal Election on Tuesday for several council positions within its various wards. 12 News received the results of this election from the City of Morgantown, which can be found below.

For Councilmember – First Ward (1 position)

Joe Abu-Ghannam won the position with 993 votes (66.53%), 551 of which were on election day and 442 were early votes.

James Giuliani received 592 votes (37.28%), 344 of which were on election day and 248 were early votes.

3 votes (.19%) were write-ins, 1 of which was on election day and 2 were early votes.

A total of 1,588 votes were cast for this position, 896 were on election day and 692 were early votes.

For Councilmember – Third Ward (1 position)

Louise “Weez” Michael won the position with 1,224 votes (99.87%), 674 of which were on election day and 550 were early votes.

14 votes (1.13%) were write-ins, 10 of which were on election day and 4 were early votes.

A total of 1,238 votes were cast for this position, 684 were on election day and 554 were early votes.

For Councilmember – Fifth Ward (1 position)

Danielle Trumble won the position with 1,193 votes (72.97%), 626 of which were on election day and 567 were early votes.

Mary Ynigues received 441 votes (26.97%), 288 of which were on election day and 153 were early votes.

1 vote (.06%) was a write-in and was made on election day

A total of 1,635 votes were cast for this position, 915 were on election day and 720 were early votes.

For Councilmember – Seventh Ward (1 position)

Brian Butcher won the position with 889 votes (53.75%), 504 of which were on election day and 385 were early votes.

Ben Mayle received 762 votes (46.07%), 431 of which were on election day and 331 were early votes.

3 votes (.18%) were write-ins, 1 of which was on election day and 2 were early votes.

A total of 1,654 votes were cast for this position, 936 were on election day and 718 were early votes.

The City of Morgantown also released statistics regarding how the city voted for this election. Overall, out of the 13,094 registered voters in the City of Morgantown, 1,697 (12.96%) cast their vote in this election, with 2 blank ballots being cast as well. 962 of the total ballots cast were on election day, while 735 were early ballots.