CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia officials are crediting state legislation in light of news that Visa and Mastercard are pausing their plans to implement a merchant category code for purchases from gun shops.

When news of the plans first started circulating in September, it raised concerns that the information could be used to effectively create a national gun registry, if turned over to the federal government.

Bloomberg is reporting that “after a series of bills in state legislatures targeted the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant category code,” Visa and Mastercard have decided to pause the implementation of the plan.

One such bill is House Bill 2004. The bill’s text mentions that the plans for the merchant category code were announced “after 28 members of Congress sent a public letter to networks, pressuring them to adopt the new code,” and says the letter expressed “a clear government expectation that networks will utilize the new Merchant Category Code to conduct mass surveillance of constitutionally protected firearms, firearm accessories or components, and ammunition purchases in cooperation with law enforcement.”

The bill would make “any record of a sale, purchase, return, or refund involving a payment card that is retrieved, characterized, generated, labeled, sorted, or grouped based on the assignment of a firearms code” protected financial information in West Virginia.

That would make it illegal for a lawful transaction to be declined based on a firearms code, a higher transaction fee to be charged, or for other actions to be taken against a customer or merchant based on the code.

It would allow customers to sue any financial institution or government entity for damages if their protected financial information was illegally disclosed.

The bill passed in the West Virginia Senate on Thursday, and the Senate has asked the House of Delegates to concur.