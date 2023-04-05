MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Danielle Walker, the only black woman currently serving on West Virginia’s Legislature, is making history as she will now be the next leader of ACLU-WV.

ACLU stands for American Civil Liberties Union. It is a national non-partisan organization that helps individuals defend their civil rights under the Constitution. ACLU-WV is West Virginia’s sector of the organization, as each state in the country has at least one. Delegate Walker will be the first black woman in the history of ACLU-WV to hold the position of Executive Director.

Danielle Walker is currently serving on the House of Delegates in District 81 serving Monongalia County as well as Vice Chair of the Democratic party, though with ACLU-WV’s non-partisan regulation, Delegate Walker will have to resign from her current position, which she plans to do on April 10.

April 17 will be the day Walker takes her position with ACLU-WV, moving at full speed as she already has action plans. Walker plans to introduce a six-month plan that helps divide ACLU into regions throughout the state to make the union more accessible. Walker also plans to do more outreach and community service with this position to spread ACLU-WV’s name and give back to communities in need.

Delegate Walker spoke to 12 News about her shifts in operation, “This is not, by far, Danielle Walker abandoning anyone. This is Danielle Walker making sure that all mountaineers will always be free by making sure that you understand that the Constitution is for and for me. Your civil liberties is your birthright and no one has a right to take that away from you. So, I am still standing on the battleground, just at a different capacity, but I am here.”