CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three members of the West Virginia House of Delegates introduced an amendment to a bill on Tuesday that would help balance West Virginia University’s current budget deficit.

The amendment was introduced by Monongalia Delegates Anitra Hamilton (D), Evan Hansen (D) and John Williams (D). House Bill 117—originally introduced by delegates Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) and Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha)—previously looked to increase public funds from the state treasury toward the Higher Education Policy Commission for Marshall University.

The proposed increase would provide a total of $45 million from state funds to Marshall University’s General Administration Fund for the 2024 fiscal year. The introduced amendment looks to provide the same funding to WVU’s General Administration Fund.

This amendment comes as WVU faces a $45 million budget deficit, which has caused it to review certain “programs of concern” and undergo a “reduction in force” in order to meet its budget.