CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) website called “WhatIsJimJusticeHiding.com” features several tweets from his Republican primary rival, Rep. Alex Mooney (R, WV-2).

The DSCC announced its launch of the website via a press release on Tuesday, saying its purpose is to detail the group’s lawsuit against Justice to obtain his schedule and financial documents and report Justice’s “various financial entanglements.”

The website also shares news outlets’ speculations about the governor’s health, after he underwent a gallbladder removal surgery from what his office, in a statement, called a “sudden flare-up.”

The DSCC has previously said that it expects the Republican primary to be a “battle royale” between Justice and Mooney.

The bottom of the website features screenshots of tweets from Rep. Mooney’s campaign Twitter account, including one that says “Liberal @JimJusticeWV has his own problems balancing his checkbook. While throwing money away might not be a concern for a billionaire like Justice, it should concern West Virginians that he’s $850 MILLION IN DEBT” and another referring to the governor as the “King of Scandals.”

Mooney previously launched his own attack website about Justice called “phonyjustice.com.”

So far, Joe Manchin has not said whether or not he intends to run for re-election for the U.S. Senate. No other Democrat has announced plans to run for the seat as of July 11. Manchin’s seat has repeatedly been ranked one of the most likely to flip from Democrat to Republican in 2024. Many have speculated that Manchin may run for president as a third-party candidate.