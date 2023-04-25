MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three democrats have been nominated by the Monongalia County Democratic Executive Committee (MCDEC) to replace Danielle Walker as the delegate representing District 81.

Walker had to resign after she became the leader of the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) earlier this month.

MCDEC Chair Mindy Salango said that the committee “hosted a robust interview process with several qualified candidates” to present three nominees.

Those nominees are:

Anitra Hamilton

Pastor Emily Harden

Marly Ynigues

Hamilton is the president of NAACP Morgantown/Kingwood and the Vice Chair of West Virginia University’s Council for Gender Equity.

Rev. Harden currently works at The Church of the Covenant in Grafton. According to her biography on the church’s website, she is originally from Wheeling and has served stints as the chaplain for critical cardiac care at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial and in other hospital roles in Milwaukee, WI. She previously worked at First Presbyterian Church in Morgantown.

Ynigues is currently running in Morgantown’s Municipal Election to represent the city’s 5th Ward. In a questionnaire with the ACLU-WV, Ynigues advocated for the creation of a Morgantown Department of Housing in charge of affordable housing policies and shelter resources. Ynigues also advocated against banning panhandling in the questionnaire and for “harm reduction” programs like needle exchange programs.

Salango said that if Morgantown voters select Ynigues for city council, “she will make that decision once the governor has made his choice, if that choice is her.”

The Municipal Election in Morgantown is Tuesday, April 25. Look for 12 News’ coverage Tuesday night.

Gov. Jim Justice will choose who will be appointed to fill former Delegate Walker’s seat.