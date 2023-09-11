CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Despite West Virginia’s requirement for students to show proof of vaccination in order to attend school, the state is among the 10 least vaccinated states in the union, according to a new WalletHub study.

In West Virginia, students entering grades K-12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella and hepatitis B and students entering grades 7 through 12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus and meningococcal disease.

Unlike many states that respect religious and personal belief exemptions for vaccines, West Virginia only waives the requirements for children with medical exemptions. Forty-five states allow religious exemptions for their vaccine requirements and 15 allow philosophical exemptions, meaning a personal, moral or other belief can suffice for an exemption, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Only four other states don’t allow religious exemptions: California, New York, Connecticut and Maine.

Despite the requirement, WalletHub ranked West Virginia 49th for immunization rates among children and teenagers. The state was ranked 27th for immunization rates among adults and the elderly and 42nd overall.

West Virginia was also the fifth-lowest influenza vaccination rate in children aged 6 months to 17 years. The influenza vaccine is not required to go to school in West Virginia.

The states that the study ranked lower than West Virginia overall, from 9th to 1st least vaccinated, were:

Alabama

Nevada

Texas

Oklahoma

Wyoming

Georgia

Arizona

Alaska

Mississippi

There has been recent attempts to change the laws surrounding religious and philosophical exemptions to vaccines in West Virginia, with a bill that would have created those exemptions introduced by constitutional lawyer and State Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman (R – Ohio, 01) in the West Virginia Legislature’s regular session earlier this year. The bill never ended up leaving the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee. In May, a group of parents from the Wheeling area filed a lawsuit seeking to make West Virginia permit religious exemptions.

