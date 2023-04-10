CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia has settled a $7.9 million lawsuit with e-cigarette maker Juul.

According to a Monday release from the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Juul was accused of violating West Virginia’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act by “engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the manufacturing, designing, selling, marketing, promoting and distributing of e-cigarettes.”

“In Juul’s case, we have alleged it has deceived consumers about its nicotine strength, misrepresented the nicotine equivalency of its products to traditional cigarettes and understated the risks of addiction that occur with such powerful levels of nicotine,” Morrisey said.

While the lawsuit argued that the overall amount of nicotine in a Juul pod “is equivalent to 1.72 packs of cigarettes,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that they contain “as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes,” according to the release.

The release also said that 14.3% of West Virginia high school students in 2017 used e-cigarettes at least once in the past 30 days while the national rate was 13.2%.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC, “2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported current (past 30-day) e-cigarette use in 2022, which includes 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students.”

In response to the settlement, a Juul labs company spokesman released the following statement:

“This settlement with the West Virginia Attorney General represents yet another step in Juul Labs’ ongoing commitment to resolve issues from the company’s past. The terms of the agreement, like prior settlements, provide financial resources to further combat underage use and develop cessation programs and they reflect our current business practices, which were implemented as part of our company-wide reset in the fall of 2019. With West Virginia having the highest cigarette-smoking rate in the U.S., we hope that some funds will go directly to interventions to reduce the use of combustible cigarettes and improve public health in the state.

“We have now settled with 40 states and territories, providing hundreds of millions of dollars to the participating states. This is in addition to our global resolution of the U.S. private litigation, covering more than 5,000 cases brought by approximately 10,000 plaintiffs.

“As we near the end of resolutions to address the company’s past, Juul Labs remains focused on a path forward to secure its future and fulfill its mission to transition adult smokers away from cigarettes – the number one cause of preventable death – while combating underage use.”