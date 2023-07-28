WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We built the Empire State Building in 2 years… but now we can’t get a pipeline built in 10. That was the comparison made by West Virginia’s State Treasurer Riley Moore Thursday when he joined the Americans for Prosperity group at Oglebay for an energy roundtable discussion.

They discussed the harsh political climate for coal and natural gas companies, saying renewable energy is getting unfair government breaks.

“Some of these green energy companies are paid every month directly from the federal government to prop them up,” Moore said.

The panel said the green movement has turned up the heat on business beyond energy producers.

They feel the permitting process takes far too long and chokes out economic progress before it gets off the ground, something State Sen. Ryan Weld (R, Brooke) saw when the Weirton Steel buildings came down.

“How long did those remediation issues take to clear all the hurdles they had to in Washington, D.C. before work could begin on cleaning those sites and redeveloping them?” Weld said.

Moore said part of the problem lies in a single acronym: ESG. It stands for Environmental, Social and Governance, and is used by companies managing asset and retirement plans to consider certain political factors when deciding where to invest.

Supporters say it gauges how well a company will survive in the future… but Moore calls it a breach of trust with their clients and their money.

“I was the first elected official in the country, in the United States, to divest from BlackRock because of their ESG stance,” Moore said. “We’ve now seen almost 10 other states follow our lead here in West Virginia in pushing back against ESG.”

The treasurer said he believes the U.S. could be an energy superpower if the federal government would just let coal companies produce.

“We have powered some of the greatest projects in this country, the steel that made the Empire State Building,” Moore said. “That’s us. We did that. We need to be celebrated for that and not put down because of it.”

In short, get out of the way, and unleash the hidden power our mountains have always held inside them.