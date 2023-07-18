WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — The Joe Manchin campaign staffer who was “no longer employed” after an April controversy over rhetoric in Facebook posts, some of which dated back to 2020, was paid for “political consulting services” as recently as June 23, Federal Elections Commission (FEC) filings show.

12 News was told by a spokesperson for the senator on April 18 that Charlie Collins, the campaign staffer who made the now-deleted posts, which included a call to “hang the convict” in reference to former President Donald Trump, was “no longer employed” by the campaign. The statement provided to 12 News at the time also said Manchin has “zero tolerance for violence or threats of violence.”

But recent FEC filings for the second quarter, which spans from April to June, show that Collins was paid $1,828.75 for “political consulting services” on June 23.

Previous Q2 dispensations to Collins included $300.00 for an insurance stipend on May 3 and April 14, $1,310.10 for his salary on April 28, and $1,174.46 for his salary on April 14, the FEC filing shows.

Collins was the only person to receive “salary” or “political consulting services” dispensations from Manchin for West Virginia during Q2, the filing shows.

In a press release, the National Republican Senatorial Committee sent the following statement about the situation:

It looks like Joe Manchin has no issue with his campaign staff calling to hang a former president and comparing Republicans to terrorists. NRSC Spokesman Tate Mitchell

12 News reached out to Joe Manchin’s office inquiring about Collins’ employment status and was provided the below statement from a Manchin spokesperson:

His employment was terminated in April but was still owed a health insurance stipend which is reflected in the filings.

12 News then asked if a statement about the “political consulting services,” specifically, was available, but has not yet heard back.

This comes amid speculation that Manchin may run for president in 2024 as a third-party candidate and after an event with No Labels, a group that bills itself as centrist and that has said it plans to raise $70 million to field a third-party “unity ticket” in next year’s presidential election. Manchin has not yet announced what he intends to run for in 2024. No Labels’ founder said in an interview with NBC News Tuesday that the group would end its third-party White House push if it deemed that the effort was “helping” Trump, though she did not mention what metrics the group would use to determine if it was “helping” Trump.