WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — The Department of Education has issued guidance that federal funds can no longer be used to support extracurricular programs like archery and hunter safety education.

West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), said that at issue is the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) which was passed in June 2022.

A press release from Manchin’s office said the BSCA amended the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965 to prohibit federal funds from being used to buy weapons for school staff or to train school staff to use dangerous weapons.

Manchin’s office said the Department of Education has “contradicted Congressional intent” and instead issued guidance that these funds may no longer be used to support archery, hunter safety education or other extracurricular programs.

In a separate press release, Moore Capito took a slightly stronger stance.

“Once again, the Biden administration has taken a misguided interpretation of laws passed by Congress,” Senator Capito said. “I’ve heard from countless West Virginians who would be impacted by this and the educational opportunities and resources it would take from our children. My colleagues and I are taking action to ensure the voices of millions of Americans and West Virginians are heard loud and clear.”

The West Virginia senators, as well as Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Bob Casey (D-PA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), sent a letter to Department of Education Secretary Cardona about the issue Wednesday, asking the department not to withhold federal funds for archery and hunter safety education programs.

The letter says, in part:

In implementing section 13401, the Department issued guidance that contradicts Congressional intent. The Department’s interpretation has sparked concerns from district and state leaders that ESEA funds may no longer be used to support archery, hunter safety education, or other extracurricular programs. We understand the Department has encouraged local and state education agencies to seek alternative sources of funding for archery and hunting educational enrichment programs. This is concerning because of the important role these enrichment programs can play in students’ lives. Archery is an inclusive extracurricular activity that empowers students from all backgrounds to learn a sport and compete. Hunter safety classes and programs play an important role in teaching safety, wildlife management, landowner relations, and personal responsibility to students. Over 600,000 students are trained and certified annually, and research indicates due to the increased participation in hunters safety courses, the instance of hunting related injuries have significantly decreased over the last 50 years.

Congressional records show that of the senators who sent the letter Wednesday, all voted “Yea” on the BSCA except for Sen. Wicker (R-MS).

