CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The new financial disclosure numbers for Gov. Jim Justice (R) in his 2024 run for U.S. Senate were filed Monday.

On the high end, Justice’s assets could stand at $1.9 billion.

According to the report, the governor’s liabilities range upward of $108 million.

Justice reported an income of $78,000. He receives a $250,000 salary as governor, which he donates to the state Department of Education.

eFD_-Annual-Report-for-2023-Justice-James-ConleyDownload

Justice was supposed to file his disclosure report on May 15, 30 days after he announced his run for Senate in April, but he filed for an extension.