CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Another candidate is entering a big state-wide race here in West Virginia. This will be a competitive race, as we now have two candidates in the Republican primary.

Ken Reed has announced he’s running for Secretary of State in the Republican primary.

Reed is a former Berkeley County Commissioner and a former member of the House of Delegates.

He is a pharmacist by trade, and with his wife, they own three pharmacies and a restaurant.

His top priority if chosen to run the state’s elections, is to make sure each county has the newest and best voting machines.

“I was a County Commissioner for four years and we did canvassing of those election cycles, each cycle. And we had older machines. Last year we were still using those older machines and it caused an issue,” said former Del. Ken Reed, (R) Candidate for WV Secretary of State.

As Secretary of State, Reed says he will make the business registration and licensing process more streamlined and user-friendly.

Current Republican Delegate Chris Pritt, who is an attorney, has also announced he will be a candidate for Secretary of State.

Geography could play a role in the race. Ken Reed is from the Eastern Panhandle, and Chris Pritt is from the Kanawha Valley, two of the state’s most populous regions. So far, no Democrat has declared for Secretary of State.