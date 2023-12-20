CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice has received another endorsement in his Primary race for the U.S. Senate from a national-level politician.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has endorsed Justice, saying:

Governor Jim Justice is a proven effective leader, and I am honored to endorse him for Senate in West Virginia. He has shown himself to make decisions that are best for the people of West Virginia with honor, integrity, and patriotism. I am confident that Governor Justice is the best person to protect West Virginia values and the principles our country was founded upon. Now more than ever we need true conservative leaders to take back the Senate Majority and reverse the damage caused by the Biden Administration. I join President Trump in endorsing him and supporting his campaign for Senate.

Justice has also been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R, WV).

Justice’s opponent, West Virginia’s 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney (R), has been endorsed by State Treasurer Riley Moore and Senators Rand Paul (R, KY) and Ted Cruz (R, TX).