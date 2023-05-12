CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice appointed two new judges to the 21st Judicial Circuit and 17th Judicial Circuit Friday.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Robert E. Ryan was appointed to the 21st Judicial Circuit, which serves Mineral, Grant and Tucker counties, and Paul W. Gwaltney, Jr. to the 17th Judicial Circuit, which serves Monongalia County.

Ryan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from WVU and then obtained his Juris Doctor at the Washington and Lee University School of Law. He is also a member of the Defense Trial Counsel of WV, the Defense Research Institute, the WV Association of Justice, the National Association of Railroad Trial Counsel and several bar associations.

Gwaltney graduated in the top 15 percent of his class at WVU College of Law and served as an associate editor and an executive research editor at the West Virginia Law Review.