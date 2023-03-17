CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A signing ceremony was held by Governor Jim Justice on Friday for four recently passed bills.
The bills that were signed are:
- HB 2024, the $4.874 billion Fiscal Year 2024 budget
- SB 423, state employee salary increase
- The fourth of its kind in as many years.
- Applies to all state employees, teachers, service personnel and the West Virginia State Police.
- SB 268, sets the minimum reimbursement rate for PEIA
- Sets it to 110% of Medicare’s reimbursement rates, and sets cost-sharing at 20% for in-state benefits and 30% for out-of-state benefits.
- Requires PEIA to return to 80/20 cost sharing between employers and employees by July 1, 2023.
- HB 3307, establishes the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission
- Meant to advance trade, investments, academic exchanges and other matters as determined by the commission.
- Takes effect on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.
The full signing event can be watched here.