LEON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice Tuesday signed a collection of education bills into law during a ceremony at Leon Elementary School in Mason County.

The bills signed include requiring a school safety unit to be created within the Division of Protective Services, schools to publish their curriculum online at the beginning of each school year and the establishment of a dual-enrollment pilot program for high schoolers who wish to receive college credit.

Here’s how the bills break down.

House Bill 3369

HB 3369 calls for the creation of a School Safety Unit within the Division of Protective Services. The School Safety Unit will be tasked with making school safety inspections as well as investigating all school safety matters, in consultation with county boards of education, “Provided, That any officer of the School Safety Unit shall have statewide jurisdiction and powers of general law enforcement and arrest for violations of law committed in their presence.”

It was passed unanimously in the House of Delegates and the State Senate and was co-sponsored by local delegates Joey Garcia (D, Marion) and Laura Kimble (R, Harrison).

The bill will go into effect 90 days after its passage.

Senate Bill 422

SB 422 requires each public school to publish its adopted, up-to-date, county-adopted class curriculum to the school’s website, that students, parents, or guardians of the students will receive the log-in information to see.

It also requires teachers to comply with any parent, guardian or custodian’s request to see additional instructional materials, supplementary instructional materials that were not adopted by the county board and books in the classroom made available for students to read.

The move comes amid growing scrutiny nationwide about the age-appropriateness of content that children are taught in schools and content that is in books available for students to read.

Only one State Senator voted against the bill, Amy N. Grady (R, Mason). There were 21 Delegates who voted against it:

Mark Dean (R, Mingo)

Lori Dittman (R, Braxton)

Dana Ferrell (R, Kanawha)

Shawn Fluharty (D, Ohio)

Dave Foggin (R, Wood)

Joey Garcia (D, Marion)

Walter Hall (R, Kanawha)

Evan Hansen (D, Monongalia)

Sean Hornbuckle (D, Cabell)

Todd A. Kirby (R, Raleigh)

Ty Nestor (R, Randolph) David Elliott Pritt (D, Fayette)

Mike Pushkin (D, Kanawha)

Clay Riley (R, Harrison)

Larry L. Rowe (D, Kanawha)

Andy Shamblin (R, Kanawha)

Doug Skaff Jr. (D, Kanawha)

Adam Vance (R, Wyoming)

Danielle Walker (D, Monongalia)

John Williams (D, Monongalia)

Kayla Young (D, Kanawha)

The bill will go into effect 90 days after its passage.

House Bill 2005

HB 2005 outlines the creation of a dual enrollment pilot program administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education.

Dual enrollment allows secondary school students to receive secondary and post-secondary credit at the same time, putting credit toward their high school diploma as well as a career technical certificate, associate degree, or baccalaureate degree.

The bill states that the pilot program will run for four years and will focus on direct care health professions; information technology; science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields; education; advanced manufacturing; welding and fabrication; construction; agriculture; and any other program that meets a workforce need in the state.

The bill passed unanimously in the House of Delegates and the State Senate.

The bill will go into effect 90 days after its passage.

House Bill 3035

HB 3035 includes replacing early literacy support systems, requiring each county board to adopt high-quality instructional materials, requiring data to be used to inform the classroom teacher’s recommendation on grade-level retention, establishing the Third Grade Success Act, which requires retention in the third grade in certain circumstances, and more. Click here to read the full text of the bill.

Only Delegates Henry C. Dillon (R, Wayne) and Adam Vance (R, Wyoming) voted against the bill.