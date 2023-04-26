CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is teasing a “special announcement” he is scheduled to make Thursday evening amid speculation that he will run for Senator Joe Manchin’s (D) Senate seat.

Justice has not yet confirmed that he will run but has said he was “seriously considering” it. As a second-term governor, he can not seek re-election.

12 News affiliate WOWK in Charleston heard last week from “high-level Republican sources in West Virginia” that the governor will be a candidate for the U.S. Senate.

The announcement, which Justice said Babydog would make with him, is scheduled for 5 p.m. at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, according to a press release from “Jim Justice,” not the office of Gov. Jim Justice. The announcement will coincide with his 72nd birthday.

When asked last month about a hypothetical match-up against Sen. Manchin, Gov. Justice said “I know I’d win. That’s all there is to it.”

Manchin is considered by Nexstar affiliate The Hill to be one of the most vulnerable Democrat senators up for re-election in 2024.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R, WV-1) has already launched his 2024 Senate campaign.

Manchin said during an NBC News interview in February that he believed Justice is the “overwhelming favorite to win the Republican Primary,” and that he hopes for a “clean campaign” if they do end up facing off. The two are long-time friends.

12 News plans to live stream the governor’s announcement. Check back on Thursday at 5 p.m. for updates.