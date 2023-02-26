CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced in a Facebook post Saturday that he and other parties were able to negotiate a deal with the House and Senate to create the “largest tax cut in West Virginia history.”

“This deal returns over $750 million to hardworking West Virginians through a major cut to our personal income tax, rebate of the car tax, a 50% rebate of the property tax on machinery and inventory to small businesses, and tax credits to West Virginia Veterans,” the post said.

The bill’s key components, which were read out during a WV Senate Finance Committee session, include:

21 and a quarter percent reduction in personal income tax over all tax brackets (effective Jan. 1, 2023).

Trigger future income tax reductions based on a formula that uses general revenue collections in a fiscal year minus severance tax collections as compared to the base year of fiscal year 2019 (adjusted for inflation). If the result exceeds the base year, a tax reduction would be triggered, not exceeding 10 percent (effective Aug. 1, 2024).

Refundable tax credit for personal property paid on automobile bills.

100 percent refundable tax credit for disabled veterans against personal income taxes paid on a homestead.

A 50 percent refundable credit against personal or corporate tax income for personal property.

This announcement comes after various discussions from Governor Justice related to the possible elimination of income taxes in the state of West Virginia.

“I applaud the House and Senate for all their hard work. I am hopeful that both bodies pass it quickly, so that we can all celebrate its signing together very soon,” the post said.