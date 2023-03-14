CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who says he’s an FBI whistleblower who provided evidence about Uranium One, Benghazi, and “Hillary Clinton’s illegal gun-running in North Africa and the Middle East” is running to represent West Virginia in Congress.

Nate Cain’s communications director contacted WBOY on Tuesday saying the candidate is announcing his run for the House of Representatives to represent West Virginia’s 2nd District.

According to his campaign website, Cain grew up in Southern California, but his work in cybersecurity engineering took him and his family all over the country, and they decided to settle in Hedgesville, which is in Berkeley County, West Virginia “where they could enjoy their freedom, the incredible benefits of country living, and live out the Mountaineer values of God, family, and country.”

He also alleges his home was raided, personal property was confiscated and his family was victimized in a smear campaign after he blew the whistle to the DOJ Inspector General’s office.

His website states that he then assisted the Trump White House with “election integrity investigations after the 2020 election” and that “other than a city council seat in a very small township in Pennsylvania, Nate is an outsider to political office.”

West Virginia’s 2nd District is currently represented by Rep. Alex Mooney (R), but Mooney announced last year that he is “all in” for Sen. Joe Manchin’s seat in 2024.

Other contenders for the West Virginia’s 2nd District seat in the House of Representatives include West Virginia native and Army veteran Joseph Earley, current West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore and Elkins native Alexander Gaaserud.

The district is made up of 27 counties, including Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Ritchie, Preston, Taylor, Barbour, Lewis, Upshur, Randolph and Tucker counties.