CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United States’ growing debt and repeated standoffs over the borrowing limit Tuesday led to one of the three major credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, downgrading the U.S.’s credit rating from “AAA” to “AA+.”

The agency cited an “erosion of governance,” in its decision and also predicted that the economy will slip into a “mild recession” in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

The decision, in part, reflects “the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years,” the agency said.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D, WV) Thursday released a statement about the credit rating downgrade:

The downgrading of America’s credit rating by Fitch represents a historic failure of leadership by both political parties and the Executive branch. The credit agency specifically cited the decline in governance, erosion of cooperation in the federal government and ballooning national debt when making the determination to lower our credit rating. This is a stark warning that cannot be ignored. We must act now to fully fund the government and address our national debt before we wake up to a future where America’s superpower status is in jeopardy and we have lost the confidence of our allies around the world. Every American will suffer if Washington politics get in the way of long-term solutions that address these challenges. September will be a crucial month as the deadline to fund the federal government grows closer. Now, more than ever, it is time for elected leaders from both parties to work together and send a clear message to the world that we will take the necessary fiscal and budgetary steps to restore our credit rating and keep America’s economy strong for this generation and the next.

Speculation over what Manchin intends to run for in 2024 has continued to grow. The incumbent senator has not said if he intends to run for re-election, as he faces Republican challengers including term-limited Gov. Jim Justice and current 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney.

At the same time, Manchin recently headlined an event in New Hampshire with third-party group No Labels, which has been pushing a potential “unity ticket” as a third option in the presidential race.

Countries that Fitch Ratings still considers a “AAA”—its highest possible rating—include Australia, Germany, Singapore and the European Union. Fitch has also rated Canada, Austria, Finland and New Zealand “AA+,” according to Trading Economics.