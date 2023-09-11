CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As the U.S. House of Representatives returns for fall, a government shutdown is still looming. As of Sept. 11, none of the 12 appropriations bills setting discretionary spending levels have been enacted, meaning lawmakers have until the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30, to fund the programs, or the government will shut down.

During a government shutdown, parts of the government funded by discretionary spending are severely limited, and even some things covered by mandatory funding can be impacted or slowed as employees are furloughed.

With plenty of federal agencies having a presence in West Virginia, and the federal government owning 7.4% of the land in the state, a government shutdown could impact several aspects of life for everyday West Virginians.

Social Security & Medicare Recipients

Those who are already receiving Social Security and Medicare should continue to receive their benefits, but according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), benefit verification as well as card issuance would cease.

Full contingency plans for Social Security and Medicare are available online.

SNAP Recipients

SNAP funding is considered mandatory, but in the past, the United States Department of Agriculture has only been able to send out SNAP benefits for 30 days after a shutdown begins, according to the CRFB.

Stores that accept SNAP are also not able to renew their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card licenses during a government shutdown, so in the event that a store’s license expires during the shutdown, that store would not be able to accept SNAP benefits until the shutdown was over and its license was renewed.

The full contingency plan for the Food & Nutrition Service, which manages SNAP, is available here.

Housing Assistance Recipients, including FHA loans

Like other types of benefits, those in Section 8 housing or who receive other types of benefits will continue to be able to receive their benefits, but new applications will likely not be processed, according to a Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Q&A document.

Those looking to buy or sell a home using a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loan could be impacted by a shutdown because limited FHA staff would be available during a shutdown, depending on what stage of the home-buying process you’re in. The HUD says the decision about whether to close an FHA-insured loan during a shutdown is ultimately up to each individual lender. FHA staff will not be available to underwrite and approve loans, so lenders can not submit loans for approval if the lender is in pre-closing, according to the HUD document.

The HUD Q&A document directs consumers to the following points of contact during a government shutdown:

HUD/FHA Resource Center: (800) CALL-FHA 225-5342 or Email: answers@hud.gov

HUD/FHA National Servicing Center: (877) 622-8525

HUD’s primary internet site: www.hud.gov (will not be being updated)

The Resource Center FAQ site: www.hud.gov/answers

Click here to read the full Q&A document.

Federal Employees

In the event of a shutdown, the number of federal employees that could be furloughed depends on whether or not some of the 12 appropriations bills would be able to be passed. If some of those 12 bills are passed, some federal agencies will be funded and those agencies’ employees won’t be furloughed.

Essential services, which the CRFB said has previously included border protection, in-hospital medical care, air traffic control, law enforcement and power grid maintenance, aren’t impacted.

At the beginning of the partial 2018-2019 shutdown, an estimated 380,000 employees were furloughed, according to a federal workers union, though the CRFB said some employees who were initially furloughed were called back as the shutdown continued.

Federal employees who are on furlough won’t receive paychecks during the shutdown but are guaranteed back pay now that the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 passed.

West Virginia is home to several federal agencies with employees that may not be considered essential services, including multiple Department of Agriculture and Department of Justice offices throughout the state, the U.S. Forestry Service in the Monongalia National Forest, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in Fairmont, the Department of Veterans Assistance in Clarksburg and the Internal Revenue Service offices in Clarksburg, Parkersburg, Charleston and Huntington.

All federal agencies have a contingency plan that outlines which employees will be furloughed and which will be expected to continue working without pay. Those who work for a federal agency may want to familiarize themselves with their agency’s contingency plan. Click here to see them.

The National Park Service

West Virginia is home to the New River Gorge National Park, but there are also five other areas managed by the National Park Service in the state, according to WV Tourism: The Harpers Ferry National Historic Park, the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Historical Park, the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, the Bluestone National Scenic River and the Gauley River National Recreation Area.

According to the CRFB, the 2013 government shutdown led to more than $500 million in lost visitor spending nationwide, and while the 2018-2019 shutdown didn’t lead to closed parks, there were no visitor services provided, which led to damage and trash build-up at many sites.

Data released last month found that just the New River Gorge National Park brought more than 1,000 jobs and $79,238,000 in total visitor spending to West Virginia in 2022.

Knowing how a shutdown could affect you gives you time to plan, in case it happens.