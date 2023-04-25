CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D) spoke out about the implementation of his own bill, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on Hannity Monday night.

At the time the bill was passed in August, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office concluded it would have a “negligible” impact on inflation and the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model concluded that, over the next decade, “the impact on inflation is statistically indistinguishable from zero.”

The IRA included investments in green energy, like $5.8 billion intended for a push toward decarbonizing the industrial sector, $25 billion for decarbonizing agricultural practices and $1 billion for states to voluntarily adopt updated building energy codes, Manchin said.

But months later, Manchin is criticizing the way that the bill has been implemented by the Biden Administration.

Manchin said on Hannity that “The total cost of the bill was […] $687 billion over 10 years” and that “$384 billion went directly to energy.” He said he had the chance to write the energy portion and that it was intended to prioritize energy security.

“You can not remain and be the superpower of the world unless you have energy independnce and energy security,” Manchin said on the program. “We have the gas, we have the oil, we have the coal. We can do it better and cleaner than anywhere in the world.”

But Manchin said he doesn’t feel those priorities are being balanced with the bill’s measures for green energy.

“They’ve disregarded that completely, what was agreed upon, and they know exactly what we agreed upon,” Manchin said of the Biden Administration. “This was energy security and you have not heard the word ‘energy security’ out of their mouth since it was passed. It’s all about environment.”

He said he’s willing to take action if things don’t change.

“Let me make it very clear,” Manchin said. “If this administration does not honor what it said it would do and basically continue to liberalize that, where $384 billion is what we’re supposed to invest over 10 years, and they blow that out of the water and it’s 6 or 7 or 8 hundred, I will do everything in my power to prevent that from happening and if they don’t change, then I would vote to repeal my own bill.”

The comments come days after tax-exempt group One Nation began running ads attacking Joe Manchin’s support of the IRA, claiming that 100,000 West Virginia jobs are at risk.

Other criticisims over the IRA include an op-ed by West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt, raising concerns that solar farms and traditional farms are competing for the same land resources, but the IRA means that the federal government is incentivizing solar, not agriculture.